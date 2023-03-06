Three people reported missing after night out in Cardiff found dead

Three missing people found dead

Police searching for three women and two men reported missing after a night out in Cardiff have found three of them dead, Gwent Police told the PA news agency.

The two other people reported missing have been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Following inquiries to locate the five people, officers found the car they were last seen in, in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

The VW Tiguan was recovered just after midnight on Monday, a spokesperson said.

Police believe the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48.

Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and inquiries are ongoing.