Two People Left Dangling From Plane Over Live Power Lines Following Crash

Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service

Two people were left trapped and “dangling” in open air from their small plane over live power lines Sunday night in Maryland after the aircraft crashed and became entangled in the wires.

Initial reports were mixed between two-three occupants however it is believed there is now a passenger and a pilot.

It was unclear how the crash occurred, but Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service Pete Piringer, who was at the scene, said the crash happened around 5.30 p.m., with units arriving on to find a small plane suspended approximately 100 feet in the air.

The people were on board appeared to be OK, with no injuries reported at the time of the crash. Authorities said they are in contact with the pilot and passenger—though their identities remain unknown at this time.

The occupants were “dangling about 100 feet in the air and everything is still energized at this time,” Piringer warned.

“They’re in a very precarious situation given the fact they are dangling about 100 feet up.”

Area roads are closed as authorities attempted to come up with a plan to rescue the trapped occupants. Special technical teams were on scene assisting—as well as a hazmat team assisting fire and police officials.

“We are in the process of getting to the people in the plane, we are in communication,” Piringer said.

Update - IAO Rothbury Dr & Goshen Rd, police & @mcfrs fire activity, power out in area, small plane crash into power lines, trapped occupants of the plane are ok, tens of thousands of people reportedly without power @MontgomeryCoMD, this includes many traffic lights/signals https://t.co/3WwL1k6PhC pic.twitter.com/ZsiXLamNGO — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 28, 2022

The Montgomery County Department of Police urged residents in Montgomery Village to avoid the area due to “live wires” at the scene.

Story continues

Tens of thousands of people were suffered power outages in the area, which utilities confirmed were the result of the crash. Pepco said in a statement that approximately 85,000 customers were affected. “We are assessing damage and working closely with Montgomery County fire and emergency services,” the company wrote.

Along with homes and shopping malls, the outage also affected traffic signals and elevators.

Update / small Plane crash into power lines in Gaithersburg area, plane, 2 occupants on plane are OK, plane was headed towards (landing) Montgomery Airpark, Airpark is now closed to air traffic @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/VkITa378jC pic.twitter.com/UMYbeSJt9l — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 28, 2022

“I heard a crash noise and there was a flash and the power flickered,” one witness, a county employee, posted on Twitter.

“I didn’t think anything of it until I saw multiple patrol cars drive by priority followed by a ton of fire rescue. So you know I did what any off-duty 911 person did and texted a friend who’s at work.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.