Three people killed after car smashes into sheltered housing block in Notting Hill

A picture of the crash scene on Tuesday morning (Jeremy Selwyn)

Three people have died after a car smashed into a retirement home in Notting Hill.

Nine people from the sheltered accommodation block were rescued by firefighters following the horror crash in Great Western Road at 4.50am on Tuesday.

Neighbours woken by the “awful” smash tried to enter the car to get the driver and passengers to safety before it caught fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Manuel Gaspar, manager of the Transparent World cleaning company, based opposite the crash said he was woken by the “awful” sound of the car smashing into the block.

He told the Standard: “The impact was awful. There was debris spread all over the road.

“We saw a neighbour who was very brave. He had just woken up and didn’t have a shirt on and was trying to get into the passenger door. All the other doors were stuck or too damaged.

“He was shouting asking the people inside if they could untie their seatbelts but he was getting no response.

“They might have been dead already.

“The smoke was going into the old people’s home and then the fire started in the back of the car.”

He added: “You never know when these things are going to happen.

“People will be very shocked around here and we are so sorry for their families.”

The Metropolitan Police said there were not believed to be any other injuries and at this stage no other vehicles were believed to have been involved.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and those with dash cam footage to come forward following the incident.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Firefighters were called to reports a car had collided with a sheltered accommodation block.

“The vehicle was alight when crews arrived. Crews tackled the fire and led nine people to safety from the block via an internal staircase.”

