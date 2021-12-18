Three people involved in Apex home invasion as police search for suspect who got away

Apex police are investigating a Friday afternoon home invasion in Apex with one of three suspects still at-large, according to a news release.

Police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Fairfax Woods Drive off of Olive Chapel Road in response to a home invasion about 3:25 p.m.. Two suspects who fled behind the home on foot were apprehended and taken into custody, but a third suspect fled in a car toward the western part of Apex toward Chatham County.

The suspect’s vehicle is a white Nissan sedan with dark tinted windows and a temporary registration plate.

No danger or risk is posed to the community, police said.

Law enforcement haven’t released the names of the suspects and victims as the case remains under investigation.