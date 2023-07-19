Three people injured in shooting at a Walmart in Florida City, authorities say

Three people were rushed to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a Florida City Walmart, authorities said.

Around 3 p.m., a 911 medical call came in that possibly involved a shooting at the Walmart, 33501 S. Dixie Highway, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. Three people were injured.

Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have rushed to a Walmart in Florida City, south of Miami proper, as a possible shooting may have occurred.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Two victims were taken Jackson South Ryder Trauma Center. One was airlifted; the other taken by ambulance. The third victim was taken to a local hospital for “medical reasons.”

The cause of their injuries remains unknown. A law enforcement source told the Miami Herald at least two people were injured in a shooting.

A Miami-Dade police spokesperson said the agency is assisting Florida City police.

According to the MDFR call list, more than 20 units responded. A WSVN 7 News helicopter showed more than a dozen MDFR and Florida City police vehicles around the Walmart.

This is a developing story.