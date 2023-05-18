Three people injured in shooting at Lee’s Summit park; shooter remains at-large

Three people suffered injuries when shots were fired late Wednesday at a Lee’s Summit park, a police spokesman said.

The triple shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Lea McKeigham Park in the 100 block of Northeast Chipman Road, said Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

While responding to reports of gunfire, arriving officers were met by people exiting the park. Eventually, officers found three victims who had been shot, Depue said.

Two of the victims were taken to hospitals by private vehicles. The third victim was found a few blocks away from the park. Paramedics took that victim to a hospital, Depue said.

The victims suffered injuries that ranged from minor to serious, although none were consider to be life threatening.

The person or persons responsible for the shootings remain at large, Depue said. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-7390.