Three people and dog die in hotel fire

Emergency services at the scene after a fire at the New County Hotel in Perth - Elaine Blair/Twitter/PA

Three people and a dog have died after a fire broke out at a Scottish hotel.

Emergency services including 21 ambulance crews and nine fire trucks were called to the three-star New County Hotel in Perth city centre at around 5am on Monday morning.

Police said that three people were confirmed dead at the scene while a number of others were treated for minor injuries.

Hotel guests and two people from a neighbouring block of flats were evacuated during the operation.

Members of the public are still being urged to avoid the area.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a dog was also killed in the blaze.

Pete Wishart, the MP for Perth, expressed his condolences, commenting: “This is simply awful news. Really hoped that they had got everyone out. Thoughts with family and friends.”

'Heartbreaking news'

Deputy First Minister John Swinney described the fatalities as “heartbreaking news”.

“Grateful thanks, as ever, to the emergency services for their actions,” he added.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and loved ones of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for everyone.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and officers are conducting a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

No further details of those who have died are being released at this time, police said.

'Very serious incident'

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that “21 resources including our Special Operation Resource Team” were dispatched to the incident early this morning.

Councillor Eric Drysdale, warned members of the public that it was a “very serious incident”.

He added: “All announcements regarding any confirmed casualties will be made by the emergency services.

“Roads around the scene, specifically County Place, Leonard Street, New Row and Hospital Street, are closed. Please avoid the area today.”