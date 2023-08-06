Three people dead after overnight shelling across Ukraine

(REUTERS)

At least three people have died after a wave of overnight shelling across Ukraine.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the local regional military administration in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, said that two people were killed and four more were injured following a Russian air strike.

Alexei Kulemin, the Moscow-appointed mayor of Russian-held Donetsk, said a woman in her eighties also died amid Ukrainian shelling of the city.

Serhiy Tyurin, deputy head of Ukraine’s Khmelnytsky region military administration, said that Russian missiles had damaged several buildings in the area, injuring a worker at a grain silo and sparking a fire in a warehouse.

It comes after Ukraine used an unmanned sea drone to blast a hole in a Russian oil tanker.

The drone’s hit on the 463ft ship left it stranded in the Black Sea close to Crimea.

The strike punched a hole in the vessel’s engine room, forcing the crew of 11 to radio for help.

It came a day after Kyiv used a naval drone to wreck a warship at the naval base in Novorossiysk, southern Russia.

#Khmelnytskyi military administration showed the consequences of the night attack of the occupiers. pic.twitter.com/IUBZ636P6V — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 6, 2023

The latest attack was in the Kerch Strait, the two-mile passage that connects Russia’s mainland to the annexed peninsula of Crimea.

Ukraine says ships heading to Russian ports are part of Putin’s war effort and therefore targets.

Around 450kg of TNT explosive was reportedly used in yesterday’s attack.

The Russian tanker, named SIG, had been supplying oil to Russian troops in Syria and is subject to sanctions by the United States.