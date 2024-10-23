Three-peat! Cardinal Newman captures SCISA 4A volleyball state championship

Cardinal Newman’s volleyball dominance continues.

The Cardinals defeated Porter-Gaud, 3-0, to win their third-straight S.C. Independent School Association championship in a match held Tuesday at Lexington High School.

It’s the sixth championship in school history and the fourth in the last five years. The Cardinals have established themselves as the top SCISA program and one of the best among all schools in the state — public or private.

The Cardinals have won 125 matches during the three-year run, with all their losses coming against S.C. High School League teams or out-of-state opponents. Cardinal Newman hasn’t lost a match to a SCISA opponent since falling to Porter-Gaud in the 2021 state championship, 3-2.

Three of Cardinal Newman’s championship wins have come against the Cyclones. The Cards have played in six straight title matches.

Cardinal Newman advanced to the championship match with wins in the playoffs over Northside Christian, Palmetto Christian, Northwood and John Paul II in bracket play held in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

— This story will be updated.

Cardinal Newman volleyball celebrates its 2024 SCISA Class 4A state championship win over Porter-Gaud on Tuesday in a match held at Lexington High School.