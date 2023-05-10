How ‘three-parent babies’ could change the future of the human population

Three-parent babies

We don’t know their names, the so-called “three-parent babies”, perhaps as many as five, who, it was reported this week, have been delivered at the world-leading Newcastle Fertility Centre.

The team at Newcastle are on an extraordinary quest to beat mitochondrial disease, which fatally saps cells of energy. They have used a pioneering procedure in which the fertilised nucleus of a mother’s egg is taken and placed into a donor’s egg from which the nucleus has been removed.

The Human Fertility and Embryology Authority (HFEA) has confirmed that a “small number of babies” had been born using the donor DNA of a “second mother”.

We do not know if the procedure has been successful. If it has, it will have saved the lives of infants who otherwise might have died within hours.

The very news of their delivery represents a milestone, a day when Britain probed the limits of medical technology and ethics by introducing a tiny amount of DNA to give a child a chance of sidestepping a fatal genetic inheritance.

Even with such a worthy, life-saving aim, it is contentious. “In many other countries this treatment for mitochondrial disorders is illegal,” says Prof Frances Flinter, a member of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics as well as the HFEA. “Even here a licence is only issued on a case-by-case basis and there needs to be evidence that other treatments are unlikely to work.”

For some though, such caution does dampen fears that, when it comes to genetically modified humans, the so-called “three-parent babies” delivered at Newcastle are only the beginning.

Genetic medicine is already booming, with other tiny edits to human DNA also proving life-changing. In the US, for example, a woman from Mississippi, Victoria Gray, has had bone marrow cells removed, genetically modified, and then returned to her body so that instead of producing the unusually formed red blood cells that give sickle cell disease its name, they create haemoglobin to deliver her from incapacitating bouts of pain.

Story continues

Back in the UK, at University College London, other patients have had working copies of defective genes injected into their eyes, restoring sight to blind children and adults. That is work Dame Kay Davies, emeritus professor of genetics at Oxford University, once told me was “like what you read in the Bible about people seeing again. The impact on someone’s life is astonishing.”

The NHS is getting in on the act too, vowing to be “the first national healthcare system to offer whole genome sequencing (WGS) as part of routine care”.

Currently, newborns have a heel prick test at around five days old, scanning a drop of blood for just nine genetic conditions, including sickle cell and cystic fibrosis. But by mapping a newborn’s entire DNA, WGS could pick up 600 conditions allowing early intervention to slow, delay or even prevent their onset.

This too is “controversial” according to Prof Flinter, raising the possibility of false negative results, with “what appear to be abnormal sequence results in babies that physically appear to be completely fit and well”.

Such gene screening is part of the NHS’s stated aim to move away from treating disease and its effects, which is expensive, and towards prevention. But there is an obvious extension to such logic. Why screen babies’ genomes to see if they might develop disease, or offer gene therapies to those who already have disease, when it is possible to edit the DNA of embryos to prevent disease occurring in the first place, ensuring that they live sickness-free from day one?

This is known as germline editing. But any changes made by such intervention would endure far beyond the life of a single person. They would be passed down from generation to generation.

Embryologist Viktor Nagornyi - Getty

Flinter says that, in her estimation, “in the future there will only be a small number of individuals who will have their germline edited, and that will be those who have had the misfortune to inherit serious, untreatable genetic diseases”.

Even that has huge consequences, because scientists editing embryos to ensure that parents do not pass on devastating inherited conditions such as Huntington’s would ensure that those embryos, once grown, could not pass them on either. Entire diseases might be eradicated. Sickle cell, and others caused by a single gene mutation, are the most obvious early targets.

“It is truly revolutionary,” Dame Kay has told me of this advance. And while Prof Flinter thinks the effects would be limited, Dame Kay imagines a much broader impact: “It has important implications for the future of the human race,” she says. “You’re modifying the whole population eventually.”

The correcting of potential problems, critics fear, is also just a hair’s breadth from augmentation, with privileged embryos engineered to have genetic advantages – from the cosmetic to the intellectual – that others are denied.

Perhaps for both good and ill, then, this age of heritable human gene editing is not yet completely upon us, despite the news from Newcastle. For one thing, most diseases, or traits, are not the fruit of one gene but many, and we don’t know how they all interact. Attempts to edit or prune genes could have devastating unintended consequences. “We don’t know enough,” says Flinter.

Then there are concerns about our genetic editing “tool” – known as Crispr (Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) – which is not always perfectly accurate and can cause “off-target effects”. Research is being done to improve its accuracy, but new techniques remain years from clinical use.

And then, of course, there is the law. For the moment there is what Flinter calls “a pretty good international consensus, a moratorium on germline genome editing even for the treatment of serious genetic disorders.”

“Editing is still hugely controversial in the field,” says Darren Griffin, professor of genetics at the University of Kent. “Apart from the ethics there are concerns about safety. About off-target effects. About the complexity of the genome.”

Embryologist Pavlo Mazur - Getty

That is why there was such outcry about He Jiankui, a Chinese scientist who in 2018 announced that he had created the first gene-edited human babies, their DNA altered with the aim of conferring immunity to HIV. Far from winning acclaim, he found the scientific community was appalled.

Unlike the children born in Newcastle, we know the names of the children born under his supervision: Lulu and Nana. Like them, however, they are otherwise wreathed in anonymity. Some geneticists say the gene edit “was not entirely as was predicted”. Whether the twins are healthy, and will remain so, is a mystery.

More optimistically, it is likely that if there is a country where the legal-ethical-medical-technological quandaries of human gene editing can be navigated for the greater good, it is this one.

“There’s a safety net here so that patients can’t feel exploited yet scientists are able to do work that is forbidden around the world,” says Prof Flinter. “Scientists abroad are very jealous of what we are able to do.”

Prof Griffin concurs: “We were the first to do IVF, we were the first to do PGD [Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis, where embryos are screened for a genetic disorder before IVF so that only those not carrying it are implanted].

“[Newcastle] is just one in a very distinguished list where not only do we get the science and the medicine right but we get the regulation right, too.”