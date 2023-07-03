Three Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank

Tyres set on fire on a street after a Palestinian was killed during an Israeli military operation in Jenin - Reuters

At least three Palestinians are dead as the Israeli military launched a large-scale raid in a stronghold of militants in the occupied West Bank early on Monday.

Israeli forces raided what the military described as a “unified command center” for militants in the Jenin refugee camp, but did not immediately provide further details.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli media said the military also conducted airstrikes, reviving a tactic it had largely halted during the past two decades, after a Palestinian uprising against Israel’s open-ended occupation slowly fizzled.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said three Palestinians were killed and 13 injured early on Monday, three of them critically.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire near the West Bank city of Ramallah, the ministry said.

The Jenin camp and an adjacent town of the same name have been a flashpoint as Israeli-Palestinian violence escalated since the spring of 2022. Monday’s raid came two weeks after another violent confrontation in Jenin.

The army said the operation had targeted an 'observation and reconnaissance' site - Reuters

Smoke ‘everywhere’

“There is bombing from the air and an invasion from the ground,” Mahmoud al-Saadi, director of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin, told AFP.

“Several houses and sites have been bombed....smoke is rising from everywhere.”

The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said in a statement that “all options are open to strike the enemy (Israel) in response to its aggression in Jenin”.

In June, Israel’s military killed seven people in a raid on Jenin camp, among them two 15-year-olds and at least one militant.

Smoke rises during an Israeli military operation in Jenin - Reuters

That raid also saw the army fire missiles from a helicopter, something not seen in the West Bank since 2002, during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, according to one Palestinian official.

Days later, Israeli forces killed three members of a “terrorist cell” in a drone strike near Jenin, the first use of such a strike in the West Bank in years.

Violence has increased in recent months, and since the start of the year at least 177 Palestinians, 25 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources from both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians and three members of the Arab minority.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.