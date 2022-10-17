Three officers treated at hospital after drug exposure at Sacramento’s downtown jail

Two Sacramento police officers and a correctional deputy were taken to a hospital after being exposed Sunday to a substance later identified as methamphetamine at the Sacramento County Main Jail, authorities said.

The incident briefly suspended new bookings at the facility.

The three law-enforcement officers reported becoming dizzy after exposure to an “unknown white substance” that emerged while two officers with the Sacramento Police Department were gathering an arrestee’s property during the booking process, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Kionna Rowe said in an emailed response.

A deputy who attempted to assist the two officers using Narcan also became dizzy, according to Rowe.

All three were taken to a hospital but have since been released and are expected to be OK, Rowe said.

Sheriff’s officials shut down bookings for several hours Sunday at the downtown Main Jail to avoid additional exposures, and arrests were rerouted to Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center in Elk Grove, according to Rowe.

Normal operations resumed at the Main Jail about midnight, after decontamination of the arrest report room.

The substance tested positive for meth and negative for fentanyl, Rowe said.

The identity of the arrested person was not released, and authorities did not specify the reason for his arrest.