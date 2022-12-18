Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-24 OT win vs. Houston Texans

Jesse Newell
·1 min read
Eric Christian Smith/AP

Here are three numbers that helped determine the result (and the closeness) of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-24 overtime win against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

87.8%

Patrick Mahomes was the biggest reason Kansas City won even when the Chiefs didn’t play their best.

The Chiefs quarterback completed 36 of 41 passes for 336 yards with no interceptions.

That 87.8% completion percentage was historic. It was the highest completion percentage in KC’s franchise history among QBs who threw at least 30 passes in a game, topping 80% set by Mahomes in 2021 (against Philadephia) and Alex Smith in 2017 (against New England).

10.9

The Chiefs largely dominated the team stats, but the score remained close because of two costly mistakes.

Isiah Pacheco’s second-quarter fumble and JuJu Smith-Schuster’s third-quarter cough-up both immediately led to Houston touchdowns.

They were the two of the biggest plays of the game. Pacheco’s was worth negative-5.8 expected points according to the advanced stats at rbsdm.com, while Smith-Schuster’s error was worth negative-5.1.

Add it up, and the Chiefs surrendered 10.9 points on just two snaps.

5

Kansas City’s defense struggled to get off the field all day because of self-inflicted errors and close officiating.

Houston earned five first downs via Chiefs penalty — the highest total surrendered by the Chiefs defense this season. The last time KC gave up that many was in its road loss at Cincinnati last season.

