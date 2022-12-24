Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-10 win vs. Seattle Seahawks

Here are three numbers that helped determine the result of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

14%

A week after performing miserably on third downs, Kansas City’s defense bounced back in a memorable way Saturday.

The Chiefs held the Seahawks to 2 for 14 on third down for a 14% success rate. It was KC’s second-best defensive mark of the year, trailing only Tennessee’s 1-for-11 third-down effort in Week 9.

72

After KC’s offense was shut down most of the game, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce came through on a critical fourth-quarter drive to officially put it away.

Mahomes hit Kelce for 20 and then 52 on consecutive plays — combining for 72 yards of offense to move the ball to the Seattle 8. Mahomes finished the possession with a rushing touchdown shortly after, pushing the Chiefs’ lead to 24-3 late on a day when the offense wasn’t at its best.

0

Turnovers can be fluky and finicky, meaning we shouldn’t always expect past mistakes necessarily to be repeated in future weeks.

Having said that ... the Chiefs certainly will embrace a week where they had zero giveaways — the first time that has happened since Oct. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

KC, before Saturday, had gone nine straight games with a turnover.