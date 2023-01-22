Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 win vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Here are three numbers that helped determine the result in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 home win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

14

When the Chiefs needed him most, tight end Travis Kelce provided a hall-of-fame-level performance.

Kelce had 14 receptions for 98 yards with two touchdowns. The 14 catches were the most by a tight end in NFL playoff history and also one off the all-time record for any NFL player.

The effort also meant Kelce moved into second all-time in NFL history for playoff receptions (120), passing New England receiver Julian Edelman (118).

95

Most games, the Chiefs don’t have to rely heavily on the run game. This wasn’t one of those instances.

With Patrick Mahomes battling through an ankle injury and backup Chad Henne having to go in for a possession, the Chiefs turned to their offensive line and rookie running back Isiah Pacheco to steady things.

Both delivered.

Pacheco had 12 carries for 95 yards, marking the second best rush game of his career. No run was bigger than during the possession with Henne under center, as Pacheco bounced to the outside for 39 yards to set up an eventual Kelce touchdown reception.

+2

For all the anxieties about KC’s turnover issues this season ... the Chiefs offense came through with a clean game at the most crucial of times.

KC had no fumbles or interceptions, finishing plus-two in turnover margin with help from the defense’s pair of fourth-quarter takeaways. L’Jarius Sneed forced a fumble that linebacker Nick Bolton recovered inside the 5, then on the next Jags possession, cornerback Jaylen Watson pulled down a one-handed interception.

Both plays kept the Chiefs at a two-possession lead midway through the fourth quarter on their way to the seven-point win.