Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-24 loss vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Here are three numbers that helped determine the result of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-24 loss to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

10%

The Chiefs had a 24-20 lead with the ball in the fourth quarter when one of the game’s most significant plays happened.

Travis Kelce caught a pass and — after fighting for yards — had the ball stripped by Cincinnati defenders for a fumble. Germaine Pratt recovered and swung the Bengals’ win probability from 24% to 34% according to rbsdm.com — a positive swing for the Bengals of 10 percentage points.

6.5

In a low-possession game, KC’s defense simply didn’t do enough to slow down an impressive Cincinnati offense.

The Bengals averaged 6.5 yards per play — a total that helped the team score 27 points on its first seven possessions while icing the game on the eighth drive.

16%

KC had a final chance to tie it up late down 27-24, but after a drive stalled, coach Andy Reid had Harrison Butker attempt a 55-yard field goal.

That attempt sailed wide right for a massive moment. The Chiefs’ odds of winning went from 37% to 21% according to rsbdm.com — the biggest shift in the contest while dropping the Chiefs 16 percentage points.

KC wouldn’t get the ball back as Cincinnati played keep-away to secure the home win.