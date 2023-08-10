Three more new street names added to list

What’s in a name? Well, in each name added to Southgate’s list of potential street names last Wednesday, there is a story.

MORLEY

Since Dundalk already has a Mill Street, council agreed to a request from Cory Henry to add his grandfather, Morley Mills, to the list from which developers select street names.

Morley grew up in Dundalk and raised his family of three daughters and a son. They built a gas station and mechanic shop, that in latter days was operated as a Shell. They had other businesses as well.

Before he joined the Dundalk Fire Department, Mr. Mills had already helped out for several years, and he spent 44 years as a registered member.

He worked his way up through the ranks, eventually becoming the Fire Chief, a position he held for ten years before retiring at the age of 67.

Mr. Henry recounted his grandfather’s dedication, not just at fires, but in community events and working toward a rescue van and getting an ambulance service in Dundalk.

Morley Street or Morley Avenue will be added to the names.

LANGDON

Victor DePalma, developer of the White Rose subdivision, asked council to add the name Langdon to the list of approved street names.

Elmer Langdon served with the Dundalk Fire Brigade in 1950 and later, in 1970 became Fire Chief. He retired in 1985, the nomination said. Still, in 1986, he responded to a call for a small chimney fire, but sadly collapsed at the site with a heart attack that took his life.

“For all his achievements and dedication to the community, it would be an honour to name Langdon Street as one of the new streets,” the letter said.

Council approved of adding Langdon Street as a name, which Mr. DePalma plans to use in Phase 3 of White Rose.

A letter giving permission, which is required by the policy, was received from Donalou Langdon, who said her mom, Doris, and dad, Elmer, would have been thrilled by the honour.

ROSA

Victor DePalma made another request to add a name, more on a personal basis, for his mother Rosa DePalma. He said that during the planning and development, her dedication was instrumental in bringing this vision to life.

He said that the family would be happy to work with the township on the procedure, and looked forward to the name “Rosa Court” as a tribute to her “tireless efforts.”

Dedicating a street to someone who made significant contributions to the project would be a “meaningful way to acknowledge and celebrate” her efforts.

This name would also be used in White Rose, Phase 3, which contains single houses and townhouses.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald