Three more members of Tennessee Titans reportedly test positive for coronavirus

A total of 10 members on the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for the coronavirus this week. (James Kenney / Associated Press)

Three more members of the Tennessee Titans tested positive Saturday for the coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Citing an unnamed source, Schefter reported on Twitter that one player and two other members of the organization were found to have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total to 16 — eight players and eight other employees.

The NFL postponed the Titans’ home game this weekend against Pittsburgh until Week 7, when Tennessee was supposed to have a week off. It’s conceivable that the outbreak could also jeopardize next Sunday’s home game against Buffalo.

The latest Tennessee player to test positive has not been identified, but the previous seven are defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, cornerback Kristian Fulton, practice squad cornerback Greg Mabin, and receivers Adam Humphries and Cam Batson.

The Titans shut down their facility to in-person activities Tuesday after the first batch of positive tests. They had hoped to reopen it early next week.