Three more COVID-19 deaths linked to outbreak at Misericordia hospital

Alberta reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, all of them linked to a growing outbreak that has forced the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton to close its doors to new patients and cancel all surgeries.

That brings the total number of deaths at the hospital to six and the provincial total to 161 since the beginning of a raging pandemic that has utterly changed every aspect of life in Canada and across much of the world.

As of Thursday, 16 patients at the hospital had tested positive for COVID-19, though no new cases were identified among patients in the last 24 hours. In addition, 16 staff have tested positive, an increase of one case since Wednesday.

The three most recent deaths at the hospital were men in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

The hospital remains under what is called a "full facility outbreak" closure, which has temporarily closed all services to incoming patients, including the emergency department.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro reacted to the latest news on Thursday with several comments posted on Twitter.

"I and my department are closely monitoring the situation at the Misericordia," Shandro wrote. "Clinical teams are taking every possible step to protect patients, staff and physicians. Our hospitals remain safe, and this outbreak is being managed as safely and effectively as possible.".

In its latest online update, Alberta Health reported 37 new cases of the illness on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 584.

The regional breakdown of active cases on Thursday was: