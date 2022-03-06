Get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited service for free right now—learn how here

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Listen to your favorite songs and podcasts for free when you sign up for an Amazon Music Unlimited trial right now.
Listen to your favorite songs and podcasts for free when you sign up for an Amazon Music Unlimited trial right now.

From discovering new artists or relaxing with some chill tunes to playing DJ for every party you attend (whether your friends like it or not), streaming music is an amazing way to access all the best tunes whenever you want. One of the best music streaming services out there is Amazon Music Unlimited and right now, you can access tens of millions of songs with the push of a button for free for three months.

Through March 29, Amazon's music streaming service is offering a three-month free trial for new subscribers. Usually running shoppers $9.99 a month ($7.99 for Amazon Prime members), Music Unlimited gives you access to 90 million songs on demand without ad interruption—they can even be downloaded to your device for offline playback. In addition to tunes galore, the Unlimited version of the service boasts plenty of on-demand podcasts, all of which will come completely free of ads. After the trial period, the service will renew at the normal monthly rate, so if you don't want to pay for continued access, make sure you cancel before the promotional period expires.

We named Unlimited one of the best music streaming services around thanks to its song selection (on par with Spotify!) and to its Dolby Atmos Music feature, which expands a song's mix selection for heightened surround and speaker height elements. This benefit is now enabled for anyone with a mobile device compatible with the Amazon Music app and any pair of headphones, along with the Amazon Echo Studio speaker ($199.99) which is also one of our favorite smart speakers. Though other music streaming services offer more playlists and customization bells and whistles, we think Music Unlimited is a strong contender—especially with this deal.

Give Amazon Music Unlimited a spin and hear how it can turn umake your listening experience really come alive.

Get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0 (save $29.97).

