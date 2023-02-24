Three Midlands basketball teams earn spots in SCISA state championship games

Lou Bezjak
·4 min read
Heathwood Hall Athletics Photo

As a player, Brionna Dickerson holds several records at Heathwood Hall.

But one thing was missing — a state championship. Dickerson can earn that elusive title as a coach when the Highlanders play in the SCISA Class 4A championship game after posting a 72-41 win over First Baptist on Thursday at the Sumter Civic Center.

Heathwood will play Northwood for the state championship at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. It is the Highlanders’ first title appearance since 2014.

“I hold the scoring record at Heathwood but I never won a championship,” Dickerson said. “I want it so bad for them, but I am excited as well. They work so hard and I told them don’t let their hard work be in vain.

Heathwood has been dominant this season with just one loss to a team from Australia. Most of the Highlanders’ wins have been blowouts like Thursday.

Camillea Gore had her best game of the season with 26 points, including seven 3-pointers. She hit four in the third quarter as the Highlanders extended a 13-point lead to 51-26 after three.

As a team, Heathwood hit 11 3-pointers.

Lauren Jacobs added 24 points for Heathwood.

“She hasn’t hit like that all season but I will take it.,” Dickerson said of Gore. “I would love another night of it. She has been putting the work in and shooting a lot at practice. I’m glad it is connecting for her.

Heathwood was one of three Midlands teams to earn spots in Saturday’s championship games.

The Cardinal Newman boys defeated First Baptist, 58-50, to advance to its first championship game since 2020.

Richard Winn defeated Charleston Collegiate, 60-45, to advance to the SCISA Class A boys championship. The Eagles will play Faith Christian on Saturday at noon.

Cardinal Newman 58, First Baptist 50

The Cardinals used an 8-0 run to begin the fourth quarter to break open a tight game and move on to the SCISA 4A championship game.

Cardinal Newman will face Augusta Christian in the championship game. The Cardinals are making their sixth championship appearance since 2013.

Cardinal Newman is looking for its ninth state championship in school history

“This is where we feel we should be as a program,” Cardinal Newman coach Phillip Deter said. “These kids work hard, they want to play and they are always in the gym. They deserve it and we are proud of them.”

Cardinal Newman led 34-33 going into the fourth quarter before its outburst early in the quarter.”

Ninth grader Elton Smith scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for the Cardinals. Evan Carter led Cardinal Newman with 18 with 12 coming in the second half. Jordan Frazer added 11.

Augusta Christian 61, Hammond 47

Augusta Christian had five players score in double figures to defeat Hammond in the SCISA 4A semifinals.

The Lions will look for their second straight championship.

Kentucky baseball commit Khaleel Pratt led AC with 15 points. Troy Booker had 13 and DJ Shine scored 12.

Amari Evans led Hammond with 27 points. The Skyhawks jumped out to a 11-4 lead but AC’s depth was able to wear down the Skyhawks.

Richard Winn 60, Charleston Collegiate 45

The Eagles won their 22nd game of the season and earned a spot in the state championship game.

It’s Richard Winn’s first championship appearance since 1985.

Drew Spires scored 23 points and Lawson Wade had 20 for RWA. Wade also had 14 rebounds.

Scores/schedule

SCHSL

Friday

Class 2A Girls

Keenan vs. Gray Collegiate at Bob Jones University, noon

Class 2A Boys

Keenan vs. Gray Collegiate at Bob Jones University, 2 p.m.

Class 4A Girls

Westwood vs. AC Flora at Florence Center, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A Boys

Irmo vs. Hartsville at Florence Center, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 3A Girls

Camden vs. Lower Richland at Florence Center, 5:30 p.m.

Monday

Class 5A Girls

Spring Valley vs. Mauldin at Bob Jones University, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A Boys

Lexington vs. Dorman at Bob Jones University, 7:30 p.m.

SCISA

Thursday

Class 4A Boys

Cardinal Newman 58, First Baptist 50

Augusta Christian 61, Hammond 47

Class 4A Girls

Heathwood Hall 72, First Baptist 41

Class A Boys

Faith Christian 26, WW King 23

Richard Winn 60, Charleston Collegiate 45

Saturday

Class A Boys

Richard Winn vs. Faith Christian, noon

Class 4A Girls

Heathwood Hall vs. Northwood, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A Boys

Cardinal Newman vs. Augusta Christian, 8 p.m.

