Three men are stabbed near skid row in downtown Los Angeles

Three men were stabbed near skid row in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The altercation occurred at Wall and 5th streets about 3:30 p.m., said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jorge Estrada. It was likely that the men were unhoused, authorities said.

The first man was cut on his face, the second on his chest, and the third on his face and chest, Estrada said. All three men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests had been made in connection with the stabbings as of 9 p.m., police said. There was no further information available about who might have hurt the men or their conditions.

