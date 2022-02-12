Three men shot outside Super Bowl concert after-party in Beverly Grove area

Three men were shot in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles early Saturday, reportedly outside a star-studded after-party that followed a Justin Bieber concert for Super Bowl weekend.

Gunshots erupted after a fight broke out in the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard around 2:45 a.m., said Officer Drake Madison, a spokesman with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Three men — ages 19, 24 and 60 — were struck by gunfire, Madison said. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took two of them to a hospital. The third left the location but was later taken by paramedics to a hospital, Madison said.

There was no word on a suspect, and a motive for the shooting was unclear.

Bieber had performed at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center and was holding an after-party at a nearby restaurant, according to TMZ.

Video posted by the outlet showed a group of people, including rapper Kodak Black, fighting just before the shots rang out. A man could be seen lying in the street next to a red Ferrari as partygoers crawled to take cover from the gunfire.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.