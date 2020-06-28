Three men in hospital after 'roll over collision' in Iqaluit, say RCMP

Iqaluit RCMP say they are investigating a vehicle "roll over collision" that happened early Sunday morning on Niaqunngusiariaq Road.

In a news release sent Sunday morning, police said the collision took place around 5:25 a.m. across the street from the Apex Quick Stop.

Three men have been taken to the Qikiqtani General Hospital, two of them with serious injuries, according to the release.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Iqaluit's fire and rescue responders went to the scene where they used the Jaws of Life to get one man out of the vehicle, said the release. Another man was ejected from the vehicle. A third man with minor injuries was helped out of the vehicle.

Police said a black Ford F-150 pickup was the only vehicle involved and that an initial investigation shows "excessive speed and alcohol" were factors.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they ask that anyone with any information about the incident contact the Iqaluit RCMP Detachment at (867) 979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also thanking the citizens who were on the scene and helping out before officials arrived.