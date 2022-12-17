Three men charged with first-degree murder of Abbotsford, B.C., couple: police

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — RCMP say three men have been arrested and charged with two counts each of first-degree murder in the killings of an Abbotsford, B.C., couple last spring.

The Mounties say Arnold De Jong, a 77-year-old business owner, and his 76-year-old wife, Joanne De Jong, were found dead in their home on May 9.

TheIntegrated Homicide Investigation Team says 20-year-old Gurkaran Singh as well as Abhijeet Singh and Khushveer Toor, both 22, were arrested Friday in Surrey.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says the attack was not random, as one of the suspects was known to the family, but he told a news conference he could not provide details.

Pierotti says he understood the three suspects had at some point been living in the same home, and none of them had criminal records.

Abbotsford police Chief Mike Serr says the De Jongs were well known in the community, and he hopes the announcement that three suspects have been arrested and charged brings some level of comfort to their family and friends.

Pierotti could not say whether Gurkaran Singh and Abhijeet Singh were related.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16. 2022.

The Canadian Press

