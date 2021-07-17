Three men arrested near MLB All-Star Game charged with federal firearm crimes

The three men arrested at a hotel near the MLB All-Star Game in Denver on July 9 have been charged with federal firearm crimes, according to the Associated Press.

Richard Platt, Gabriel Rodriguez and Ricardo Rodriguez were all charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. All three men reportedly have previous felony convictions, according to the AP. Gabriel Rodriguez was also charged with possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The three were arrested after police reportedly found 16 long guns, body armor and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in a hotel located near Coors Field, the site of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. The All-Star Game took place July 13. A woman who was reportedly Platt's girlfriend was also arrested, but she was not charged in federal court. Police reportedly feared a "Las Vegas-style shooting."

FBI says there was no threat to All-Star Game

At the time of the arrests, the FBI said there was no threat to the MLB All-Star Game. Ricardo Rodriguez claimed the guns belonged to Platt, and that Rodriguez believed Platt planned to sell the guns. Rodriguez denied any violent plans, saying he just wanted to "go to the All-Star show, wanted to be part of that."

Platt, however, reportedly told investigators Ricardo Rodriguez talked about killing people or putting people "down," according to the AP.

Three men were arrested near Coors Field days before the MLB All-Star Game. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

