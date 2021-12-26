Three members of BTS test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 is the gift that, unfortunately, keeps on giving. This Christmas, three out of the seven members of BTS got a positive coronavirus test under their trees.

According to the South Korean supergroup's management, Big Hit Music, Suga, 28, tested positive on Friday, while Jin, 29, and RM, 27, tested positive the following evening.

Big Hit reports that neither Suga nor RM are exhibiting any symptoms — though Jin is showing mild symptoms, including a light fever. They are currently undergoing self-care at home in accordance with their local health guidelines.

All three received their second dose of the vaccine in August, but the omicron variant has thrown everyone's plans for a loop. Previously, the popular boy band announced a short break from touring and performing to spend time with their families for the holidays. BTS finished their final live show of the year in Los Angeles on Dec. 2.

Jin took two PCR tests after traveling abroad, and both came back negative, but when he displayed flu-like symptoms on Saturday, a third test proved positive. Meanwhile, Suga and RM tested positive near the end of their own quarantines following personal time in the U.S.

Here's hoping all three have a speedy recovery.

