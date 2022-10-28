Three matchups to watch as South Carolina looks to snap losing streak vs. Missouri

South Carolina is riding high.

The Gamecocks are on a four-game winning streak. They’re ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in four years.

That leads into Saturday’s contest against a Missouri team that has struggled throughout its third season under head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Here are three matchups to watch this weekend:

South Carolina DL vs. Missouri OL

South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White would like to see his team record a few more sacks — but it’s not for lack of effort.

The Gamecocks’ defensive linemen have brought immense pressure on opposing quarterbacks over the last month. South Carolina has recorded 40 quarterback hurries on its 58 total pressures over the previous four games — including at least nine pressures in three of those contests, per Pro Football Focus.

USC’s group anchored by defensive end Jordan Burch and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens had its most disruptive game of the last month against Texas A&M. Though it didn’t record a sack, it created 15 hurries on 21 pressures, the most of both its recorded of either in a game over the current four-game win-streak.

Next comes facing a Missouri offensive line that’s shuffled a handful of players around as it tries to find some traction late this season.

The Tigers currently rank 10th in the Southeastern Conference in pass blocking and 13th in run blocking, per PFF’s 100-point grading scale. They’ve also allowed more sacks (16) than all but three other league members.

Missouri has been better protecting quarterback Brady Cook of late. It’s allowed just 15 quarterback hurries and two hits over the last four games, though it did surrender eight sacks over that span.

South Carolina has gotten ample pressure the last few weeks. It should be able to fluster Cook if it can get into the backfield again this week.

QB Spencer Rattler vs. Missouri secondary

Spencer Rattler’s numbers don’t show it, but he’s played largely OK this season.

There have been a few picks here and there that were head-scratchers. He’s also flashed the brilliant arm talent that has NFL scouts salivating over his potential.

South Carolina hasn’t been in a position where it’s needed Rattler to win it a football game. That might come on Saturday. Missouri ranks fifth in the SEC in rush defense and held three of its last five opponents to under 110 yards on the ground.

The pass defense? It’s been largely good, but slightly more susceptible.

The Tigers rank sixth in the league in opposing passing yards per game. Missouri did, however, surrender 242 of Vanderbilt’s 299 through the air a week ago.

Rattler completed a season-low 48% of his passes against Texas A&M last week. That came, at least in part, due to a trio of drops and four throwaways, pushing what could’ve been a 19 of 25 passing night down to 12 of 25.

The former Oklahoma quarterback did have his best downfield passing night of the year a week ago, recording 18 yards or more on six of his 12 completions. South Carolina could stand to keep that number up this weekend.

South Carolina vs. a letdown/trap game

The good vibes are rolling in Columbia, South Carolina — and rightfully so.

South Carolina weathered early losses against Arkansas and Georgia en route to their current four-game win streak. That came with just the second win over Kentucky in nine tries and the school’s first ever victory over Texas A&M.

The schedule lines up nicely for USC, which is roughly 5-point favorites over Missouri this weekend before they head to Vanderbilt and Florida over the next two weeks. The Gamecocks should be favored or at least competitive in all three of those games.

But there’s no better time than the present.

South Carolina has lost three-straight to Missouri, including last year’s messy 31-28 loss in CoMo. This game screams letdown if the Gamecocks aren’t careful. The Tigers have enough weapons to push teams and — as Kirby Smart will tell you — can play with just about anyone.

This is the kind of game the Gamecocks need to win to keep the positivity around town going. South Carolina has largely been composed when faced with adversity this fall. It’ll need that again come Saturday.