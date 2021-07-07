Three-lot subdivision proposed by SDWDC

SOUTH DUNDAS – A local developer is moving forward with a plan for a three-lot subdivision at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Dr. Stevens Drive east of Iroquois.

According to an application with the SDG Counties planning department, the South Dundas Waterfront Development Corporation, has proposed to split the property into three lots. The property is adjacent to the Trans-Canada Pipeline right-of-way which ships natural gas to Northern New York State.

The SDWDC application will split the nearly three acre property into two lots at 0.75 acres, and one centre lot at 1.37 acres.

According to the planning application documents, the proposed three-lot development is smaller than originally planned.

In a memorandum from Gemtec which completed the hydrogeological study for the development, to SDWDC representative Nicholas Bomamy, five units on the site were originally planned.

Included in the subdivision application was an archeological report, an environmental impact statement, and a geotechnical investigation.

The development is not considered a waterfront development according to the SDWDC’s planning consultant Zanderplan.

The three lots will face the St. Lawrence River, but the land between the SDWDC land and the St. Lawrence River is owned by Ontario Power Generation.

SDG Director of Planning Services Peter Young told The Leader that the application is complete.

“We anticipate a public meeting will be held later this summer,” Young said but no date for the public meeting has been set.

According to the SDWDC website, the three-lot development is named “Sumac Pointe” and is one of two development projects planned in South Dundas. A second development, named “Riverview”, has five detached and four semi-detached houses on a piece of property at 11141 County Road 2, just east of Iroquois.

The SDWDC has built a single home on that property and applied to have the dwelling rezoned as a commercial property to use the dwelling as a sales centre. That application was denied and the developer has appealed to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal. No decision has been issued yet for that appeal.

No application for subdivision has been made for the “Riverview” development at publication time.

The Leader has made several attempts to contact the SDWDC to talk about its planned developments in South Dundas, no response was received.

Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Morrisburg Leader