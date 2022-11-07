The three-year loss for Altron (JSE:AEL) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Altron Limited (JSE:AEL) share price up 21% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. In that time, the share price dropped 61%. So it's good to see it climbing back up. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

The recent uptick of 10% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, Altron's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 36% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 27% compound annual share price fall. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Altron's TSR for the last 3 years was -54%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Altron shareholders are down 10% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 4.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Altron better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Altron you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on ZA exchanges.

