Three Lions land first blow against France with supporters’ seven-a-side win

England have landed their first blow against World Cup rivals France with a comprehensive victory in a supporters’ seven-a-side game in Qatar.

The Three Lions beat their French counterparts 7-4 in a match at a windswept Doha Sports Park ahead of the quarter-final crunch match on Saturday.

The game was feisty at times and offered a glimpse of the passion and desire expected when the real thing starts.

France took the lead three times in the 60-minute clash but were pegged back to 3-3 on the stroke of half-time and were overrun in the second half.

England supporters’ team boss Garford Beck said: “It’s a great way of bringing fans together and the game had a little bit of an edge to it.”

David Mundo, of the French team, said it was a “tough game” and predicted a France win later.

Mr Beck replied: “I wish you a safe journey to Paris on Monday.”

Mr Mundo said Kylian Mbappe is “most likely” to make the difference for France.

He told the PA news agency: “Most likely we’ll have to concede a goal or two from you as you’ve been scoring many goals and we’ve been conceding, so my concern is how many goals you’ll score.

“But I give you one if you want, you be happy, and then we come back and we win.”

Half and half scarfs are sold in Souq Waqif before the England v France match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

Chef Mark Trigg, 48, from Derby, said he had the “typical match day nerves” but fancied England to win.

He told PA: “I think we can get a 2-1 tonight. It’ll be a bit tighter, we have scored a good few goals on the way through. I don’t see so many goals tonight.”

Mr Trigg added he will be wearing his lucky England suit which his mother helped make, explaining: “It’s a red hat, matching shirt, matching shorts, and it’s been getting noticed all over Qatar.”

Asked if he believes the winner of the tie will win the competition, Mr Trigg said: “Yeah, I’ve been saying that – I think there’s two good sides out there. Brazil are out which opens it a little more.”

France fan Babacar Sall, from Massy, in France, said he expects a “tough game as England are a really great team” but insisted France also have a “great, great team” despite injuries.

Story continues

He said the key to the game might be the midfield, adding: “In the end there is Mbappe, (Antoine) Griezmann, who can do the job any time, and there’s (Olivier) Giroud.”

On his prediction, he said: “It’s a tough one but I say 3-1 France.

“The winner of tonight might be the favourite to win the World Cup even if Argentina are on the other side against Croatia.”