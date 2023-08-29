Three Lexington high schools still in top 20 in Kentucky, according to U.S. News rankings

For at least the fourth year in a row, U.S. News & World Report ranked three Lexington high schools among the top 20 public high schools in Kentucky.

In the outlet’s 2023 Best High School rankings, Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School was ranked No. 9, Henry Clay High School was No. 11 and Lafayette High School No. 12.

Statewide, in independent school districts, Paintsville High School was ranked No. 15 and Pikeville High School was ranked No. 16.

DuPont Manual High School in Louisville was listed as No. 1 in the state in the rankings released Tuesday. It was also No. 1 in 2022.

Nearly 18,000 public high schools were evaluated at the national, state and local level in the 2023 rankings.

This year’s rankings showcase the schools whose students demonstrate outstanding outcomes, including achieving high graduation rates, a U.S. News release said.

“Having access to a strong high school program is paramount for students as they face an ever-changing world,” Liana Loewus, managing editor of education at U.S. News, said in the news release. “Making data on our high schools available helps parents ensure their child is in the educational environment that best sets them up to thrive.”