Three LeT terrorists killed in J-K's Anantnag encounter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were eliminated in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, informed IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, one of the killed LeT terrorists identified as Arif Hazam was involved in the killing of Army Havaldar Manzoor Beigh.

"One of the killed LeT terrorists Arif Hazam was involved in the killing of Army Havaldar Manzoor Beigh of 162 TA in 2019 while he was on leave," said the police.

Earlier in the day, the Kashmir Zone Police had informed that two unidentified terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Kwarigam, Ranipora area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, informed Kashmir Zone Police.

"#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said the Kashmir Zone Police today on its official Twitter handle.

The operation is in progress and further details will follow, it had said.

In another tweet it had said, "#Encounter has started at Kwarigam, Ranipora area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow @JmuKmrPolice."

This comes two days after two terrorists from Pakistan were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dadal forest area of Sundarbani Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and two AK-47 rifles and ammunition in heavy quantity was recovered from them, informed Defence PRO, Jammu.

In the operation, Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries, said Defence PRO.

A statement issued by Defence PRO, Jammu, said that based on information regarding infiltration and movement of terrorists in the area of Dadal, Sundarbani Sector, District Rajouri (J-K), the Army had launched extensive search operations with effect from June 29, 2021.

Subsequently, the information was corroborated on July 8, 2021, and a search and destroy patrol seeking pro-active engagement with the terrorists, spotted the terrorists in the Dadal forest area, and challenged them.

"The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades leading to a fierce encounter in which two foreign terrorists from Pakistan have been killed," it added.

Earlier, on June 30, a soldier sustained minor injuries in an exchange of fire between a group of suspicious armed persons near village Dadal in Rajouri, a few kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC).

"Based on info regarding the presence of a small group of suspicious armed persons near village Dadal, a few km from the LoC, search operations were launched last evening. During the night exchange of fire occurred in which one soldier received minor injuries and was evacuated. Operations in progress," Army's White Knight Corps had tweeted. (ANI)