Three killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine city

·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - Three people were killed and at least two others wounded after Russian forces struck a residential neighbourhood in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, the regional governor said on Saturday.

Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that four apartment buildings and a hotel had been damaged and that rescuers and police officials were at the site to "carefully document yet another crime by the Russian occupiers".

Earlier on Saturday Kyrylenko said four people had been killed and at least seven wounded from Russian strikes over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday the situation at the front remained "extremely acute", particularly in the eastern Donetsk region where Russia is stepping up an offensive amid its full-scale invasion, launched last February.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Alison Williams)

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Slams IOC Over Paris Olympics Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsPutin Plans New Ukraine Push Despite Losses as He Prepares for Years of WarAmericans Fall Behind on Car Payments at Higher Rate Than in 2009We Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedAdani Faces One of Worst Billionaire Wipeouts With Empire Under SiegeThe Pentagon’s inspector-general met in Kyiv on Friday with Ukraine’s defense minister, days after at least 10 officials w

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • 4 of NFL's best TEs on display in conference title games

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target. Not that the Jaguars could do anything about it. Henne's first throw went to Travis Kelce. So did another. And another. And by the time the Chiefs were on the doo

  • 'We got it out': Jack Edwards reveals what he said in apology to Pat Maroon

    The Bruins broadcaster apologized to Maroon face to face ahead of Thursday's game in Tampa.

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Suns win 4th straight, roll past Hornets 128-97

    PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 24 points, Dario Saric added 19 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-97 on Tuesday night. The Suns built a 30-point lead midway through the second quarter, though Charlotte cut it to 58-50 early in the third. Phoenix rebuilt its lead to 98-77 by the fourth before cruising to the comfortable victory. Johnson was hot from the outset, scoring 16 points in the first quarter by making all six of his shots, including

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Striking oil: Breaking down the Oilers' 6-game winning streak

    The Edmonton Oilers are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but is their newfound success sustainable?

  • Beltré, Mauer eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame next year

    Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and the Calgary Flames rebounded from one of their ugliest losses of the season and picked up an important two points in the Pacific Division before starting the All-Star break. Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary bounced back impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken fo

  • Canucks sign forward Andrei Kuzmenko to two-year extension

    The 26-year-old has been a rare bright spot in Vancouver this season.

  • Precious Achiuwa is making the Raptors a lot better

    Amit Mann looks at how Precious Achiuwa has improved on offence and is remedying some of the Raptors' defensive and rotation issues.

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Stamkos, Perry lead Lightning to 4-2 win over Wild

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their 10th consecutive home game by defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night. Stamkos extended his goal streak to four games and broke a 2-all tie when his close-in shot hit the post, deflected off Wild forward Ryan Hartman and slid past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Nikita Kucherov scored into an empty net with 16.4 seconds left, handing Minnesota its third straight loss. Befor

  • Why do the Leafs lose to undermanned lineups?

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have a bad habit of losing to weakened opponents, most recently to a Montreal Canadiens lineup featuring multiple AHL call-ups and the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes.

  • MLSE working on 'mixed reality' tech to enhance fan experience and help its teams win

    TORONTO — Imagine being on the court with the Toronto Raptors. Or watching an NHL game from the stands with real-time statistics literally in front of your nose. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is ahead of you, developing "mixed reality" technology to change how fans experience the action by integrating digital information with the user's environment in real time. MLSE Digital Labs, the sports conglomerate's technology and digital innovation arm, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have unveiled a