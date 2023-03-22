Three killed in Russian drone strike on Kyiv region: officials

  • Drone attack on Kyiv region
    1/5

    Three killed in Russian drone strike on Kyiv region: officials

    Drone attack on Kyiv region
  • Drone attack on Kyiv region
    2/5

    Three killed in Russian drone strike on Kyiv region: officials

    Drone attack on Kyiv region
  • Drone attack on Kyiv region
    3/5

    Three killed in Russian drone strike on Kyiv region: officials

    Drone attack on Kyiv region
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Drone attack on Kyiv region
    4/5

    Three killed in Russian drone strike on Kyiv region: officials

    Drone attack on Kyiv region
  • Drone attack on Kyiv region
    5/5

    Three killed in Russian drone strike on Kyiv region: officials

    Drone attack on Kyiv region
Drone attack on Kyiv region
Drone attack on Kyiv region
Drone attack on Kyiv region
Drone attack on Kyiv region
Drone attack on Kyiv region
Reuters
·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - Three people were killed in an overnight Russian drone strike on civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv region, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday morning.

The State Emergency Service said on the Telegram messaging app that two dormitories and an educational facility in the city of Rzhyshchiv had been partially destroyed in the attack.

It said two people had been wounded and one had been rescued but that four people probably remained under the rubble.

Officials said more than 100 workers and 28 vehicles were deployed to the scene, and that the search for survivors was continuing after attacks that the Ukrainian military said involved Iranian-made Shahed drones.

"Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling incidents, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

Suggesting Russia did not want peace in Ukraine after almost 13 months of war, he said: "Every time someone tries to hear the word 'peace' in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes."

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration had earlier on Wednesday reported that seven people had been wounded in the latest attacks by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian military said it had shot down 16 out of 21 drones launched at Ukraine overnight by Russia.

Russia did not immediately comment on the latest reports of combat. Reuters was unable immediately to verify the latest reports of fighting.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Timothy Heritage)

Latest Stories

  • Dramatic moment Russian fighter jet ‘intercepts two US nuclear bombers over Baltic Sea’

    Russia claims US jets were intercepted on Monday

  • Vladimir Putin’s health may be disintegrating and it should terrify us all

    Images of Putin gripping his chair and squirming next to President Xi in Moscow have again fuelled speculation about his health. He was filmed limping during a visit to Crimea a few days ago and during a February meeting with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko his leg was shaking uncontrollably. Since Putin invaded Ukraine last year, rumours of his physical well-being have been rife, with a range of theories from cancer to Parkinson’s.

  • Russia faces an 'exodus' of troops as prisoners recruited to fight in Ukraine start to be pardoned and return home, says UK intel

    Russia's Wagner Group is likely keeping its promise to free prisoners fighting in Ukraine, but will now face shortages of troops, the UK MOD said.

  • Court Makes ‘Extraordinary’ Late Night Demands in Trump Mar-a-Lago Case

    Marco Bello/ReutersA D.C. Circuit appeals court set an “unprecedented” schedule Tuesday night surrounding Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago classified documents case, requiring answers from Trump attorneys by midnight and a reply from the U.S. Department of Justice just hours later, at 6 a.m. The move concerns a request from Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents, to have Trump attorney Evan Corcoran app

  • Tucker Carlson Laughed Out Of The Room With Eyebrow-Raising New Trump Defense

    "This is what's known as telling on yourself," one Twitter user commented.

  • Kremlin Caught Stealth Editing Awkward Putin Video

    Kremlin.ru/Handout via ReutersThe Kremlin has shifted to damage control mode after Vladimir Putin’s latest PR stunt was derailed by a public show of disgust for him.The Russian leader made a show of his alleged visit to Ukraine’s Mariupol over the weekend, in which people identified by the Kremlin as local residents treated him as their savior, thanking him for Russia’s “help” and calling their new home a “little piece of heaven.”In a brief part of the video that had apparently been overlooked b

  • Tucker Carlson Says A 'Wounded' Trump Called Him About Those Brutal Private Texts

    "I love Trump," the Fox News host said, as he discussed private text exchanges that said the exact opposite.

  • CNN Reporter Puts Trump Attorney On Hot Seat About Phone Call To Increase Votes

    Pamela Brown persistently grilled Trump's evasive lawyer Drew Findling about the ex-president's call to Georgia asking for more votes to overturn the election.

  • French tram drivers will refuse to transport King Charles during state visit

    French tram drivers will refuse to take King Charles III on a tour through Bordeaux during his state visit, striking workers warned amid violent protests rocking the country.

  • Sources: Special counsel claims Trump deliberately misled his attorneys about classified documents, judge wrote

    Prosecutors in the special counsel's office have presented compelling preliminary evidence that former President Donald Trump knowingly and deliberately misled his own attorneys about his retention of classified materials after leaving office, a former top federal judge wrote Friday in a sealed filing, according to sources who described its contents to ABC News. U.S. Judge Beryl Howell, who on Friday stepped down as the D.C. district court's chief judge, wrote last week that prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith's office had made a "prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations," according to the sources, and that attorney-client privileges invoked by two of his lawyers could therefore be pierced. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his handling of classified documents.

  • Disruptive White House Reporter Goes on Bizarre Rant About Karine Jean-Pierre

    Fox NewsSimon Ateba, a White House reporter for Today News Africa and regular thorn in the side of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, parlayed his disruptive appearance Monday in the briefing room into a friendly interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight in which he made a bizarre comment about having children with Jean-Pierre.Ateba, who made repeated outbursts toward Jean-Pierre for not calling on him in what he claimed was “seven months,” argued that the First Amendment justified his an

  • Watch: Putin heckled during Mariupol visit

    Vladimir Putin was heckled by a Mariupol resident during his visit to the destroyed city on Sunday.

  • Ukraine says missiles blown up in annexed Crimea, Russia says civilians targeted

    A Russia-installed official in the peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, said the blast was caused by drones laced with shrapnel and explosives and targeted civilian sites. A statement by the intelligence directorate of Ukraine's Defence Ministry said: "An explosion in Dzhankoi city in the north of temporarily occupied Crimea destroyed Russian Kalibr-KN cruise missiles as they were being transported by rail".

  • Reporters shout down colleague who repeatedly disrupts White House press briefing

    Reporters shout down colleague Simon Ateba who repeatedly disrupts the White House press briefing.Source: Reuters

  • Why Ukraine is finally getting new fighter jets from NATO

    Ukraine is now getting warplanes, although not the coveted U.S.-made F-16s it has been pushing for. In what counts as another milestone in the West’s willingness to increase security assistance to the war-ravaged nation, NATO members Poland and Slovakia announced last week they will jointly be donating their entire inventory of Soviet-era MiG-29s to Ukraine.

  • Billy Baldwin doubles down on Trump attack after controversy over Ashli Babbitt tweet

    ‘If you get violent with law enforcement like you did on 6 January… they’ll be ready this time,’ wrote the actor

  • The Kremlin has reportedly told Russian officials to throw away their iPhones by the end of the month

    Ahead of Russia's 2024 presidential election, some officials were reportedly told to toss their iPhones over information-security concerns.

  • US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone

    The Pentagon is speeding up its delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, opting to send a refurbished older model that can be ready faster, with the aim of getting the 70-ton battle powerhouses to the war zone by the fall, the Pentagon said Tuesday. The original plan was to send Ukraine 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two to build and ship. Officials said the M1A1 also will be easier for Ukrainian forces to learn to use and maintain as they fight the invading Russian forces.

  • Russia says Su-35 scrambled over Baltic as 2 US bombers flew towards border

    The development followed the March 14 crash of a U.S. drone into the Black Sea after it was intercepted by Russian jets in what was the first known direct military encounter between Russia and the United States since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. "On March 20, radar facilities of the air defence forces of the Western military district on duty over the Baltic Sea detected two air targets flying in the direction of the Russian Federation's state border," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

  • Opinion: Kevin McCarthy's Republicans have a clear stance on Trump's alleged crimes: They support them

    Republicans in Congress launched an investigation of New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg as a grand jury mulled charges for Donald Trump's Stormy Daniels payoff.