Three killed in mass shooting at Michigan university

Police are now hunting for the suspect

At least three people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University, police in the US state say.

Another five people were injured in the attack at the main campus in the city of East Lansing late on Monday.

The police say the suspect remains at large. He is described as "a Black male, shorter in stature".

Students, lecturers and local residents were urged to "shelter in place" as a manhunt continued.

The police have released photos of the suspect. He is seen wearing a denim jacket, a navy baseball cap and red trainers.

A number of ambulances were seen arriving at the scene, and the injured are now being treated in hospital.

The attacker's motive is not known.

East Lansing lies about 70 miles (112km) north-west of Detroit.