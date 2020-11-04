Three killed in explosion at firecracker godown in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Three people were allegedly killed in an explosion at a firecracker godown in Kushinagar, the police informed.

There was a sudden explosion in a firecracker godown here. There is a possibility that several others being trapped at the spot, the police added.

The illegal firecracker godown was operating in a densely populated area of Ward 11 of the Kaptanganj area of Kushinagar.

Police have reached the spot and are engaged in rescue operations.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)