Three kids killed in a church shooting illustrates the flaws of our domestic violence laws

Julia Weber
·4 min read

The horrific murder of three children in Sacramento at the hands of their father left me devastated and angry last Monday. I’ve spent decades working in the California legal and judicial system to address domestic violence. So much effort on the part of so many has gone into policy development in this area — and so much more needs to be done.

While the shooter, who also killed another adult and himself, is ultimately responsible for this act of unspeakable violence, we need to take a hard look at how we can prevent these types of tragedies from occurring. Because, sadly, this event is not unique.

Opinion

In 2020, 10-year old Wyland Gomes was shot and killed by his father during a supervised visit at the home of his paternal grandparents. Tragedy results too often when a parent subject to a restraining order is allowed supervised (or unsupervised) time with children.

Early in my career, I provided supervised visitation services at a courthouse in Missouri. These were some of the scariest cases of my career — even though secure locations were provided. We must do a better job in these contentious custody matters given the easy availability of deadly weapons in our country.

California provides very little funding for supervised visitation, distributing around $655,000 of federal funding across the entire state in 2021. This funding must be increased. And in some family cases, virtual visits or no contact orders might be safer. We need to ensure these options are available to families and considered by courts so that families are not expected to make these arrangements themselves.

Advocates and court employees should familiarize themselves with the firearm violence prevention tools at their disposal. In California, domestic violence restraining orders, civil harassment orders, and workplace violence prevention orders all prohibit the restrained party from having firearms. These orders identify a specific named person or people whom the restrained party needs to stay away from.

When someone who is prohibited has a firearm — as appears to have happened in last week’s shooting — they may have failed to relinquish the gun in their possession when the order was issued, or they may have managed to illegally obtain it afterward. In either case, ensuring compliance with existing prohibitions is critical.

In recent years, much attention has been given to “red flag laws,” known in California as gun violence restraining orders (GVROs). These laws, which are narrowly focused on restricting firearm access and don’t name any protected parties, are not designed to address situations where a victim needs comprehensive protection from someone who has harmed them. While GVROs is an important and necessary tool in certain situations, such as concerns about suicide or general mass shooting threats, our state must do more to provide access to the multiple protections other civil restraining orders provide.

In California, domestic violence restraining orders also include other remedies — like the ability to provide for no visitation or supervised visitation at a safe, secure location. Courts and law enforcement need to facilitate access to and compliance with these orders. Critically, violations of the firearm prohibition need to be addressed immediately and consistently.

For this to happen, we need dedicated local staff supporting the coordination and implementation of relinquishment procedures. California has invested significant resources in ensuring that firearm relinquishment occurs after someone is convicted of a serious crime but has far too little resources ensuring that people subject to a court restraining orders promptly and safely get rid of their guns.

Senate Bill 320, which went into effect on January 1st of this year, aims to protect survivors and victims by reducing the time it takes for someone to give up their firearm after they become subject to a domestic violence restraining order. Courts also need to provide information about how those prohibited from accessing guns can comply with the court order, and where people concerned about violations of this order can get help.

The intersection of domestic violence, child custody, and firearms is a matter of life and death. This area requires an appropriate allocation of resources, effective policies, and fair, consistent implementation. Despite the complications and challenges, we must refuse to accept the murder of any more children whose parents shouldn’t have access to deadly weapons.

Julia Weber is the implementation director at Giffords Law Center , focused on fighting America’s gun violence epidemic, and teaches domestic violence law at Golden Gate University School of Law.

Julia Weber is the implementation director at Giffords Law Center, focused on fighting America&#x002019;s gun violence epidemic,&#xa0;and teaches domestic violence law at Golden Gate University School of Law.
Julia Weber is the implementation director at Giffords Law Center, focused on fighting America’s gun violence epidemic, and teaches domestic violence law at Golden Gate University School of Law.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Marble Mountain skiers stranded for hours following lift malfunction

    As many as 250 people were left stranded after a malfunction shut down a ski lift at Marble Mountain Saturday. Firefighters, search and rescue groups from around the region, and ski patrol trainees all worked together to evacuate the lift, a process which took between two and a half to three hours. Some skiers spent that time suspended in the air as high as 60 feet, or three stories. "Everyone was very cold," says Marble Mountain operations manager Richard Wells. "Anyone on a four pack, they wer

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i