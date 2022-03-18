Three key moments from Boise State’s first NCAA Tournament game in 7 years

In its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014, ninth-seeded Memphis ousted No. 8 Boise State 64-53 in the first round Thursday at the Moda Center.

The Tigers led from start to finish, but the game wasn’t without some pivotal moments for both teams.

Here’s a look at three key moments in the order that they happened:

1. Swipe and shoot

Boise State redshirt junior Max Rice grabbed three steals in Thursday’s loss, which ties for the most by a Bronco in an NCAA Tournament game.

His second steal will be one he remembers for a long time.

Rice stepped in front of a pass Memphis guard Alex Lomax had intended for teammate Landers Nolley II.

With Lomax still standing under the Broncos’ basket, Rice opted to pull up for a 3-pointer, ending an 8-0 Memphis run with 7:02 remaining in the first half.

Max Rice made this steal look too easy pic.twitter.com/nnIVZqEi31 — (@sportingnews) March 17, 2022

2. Injury scare

Lomax missed Memphis’ final eight games last season with a left ankle sprain.

He re-injured the ankle against the Broncos, going down on a 3-point shot near the end of the first half. Lomax, who stayed on the court screaming and writhing in pain, made the 3-pointer and drew the foul. Teammate Malcolm Dandridge attempted the free throw for him, but missed.

The injury didn’t turn out to be as bad as Lomax thought. He started the second half and finished with nine points, five assists and five rebounds.

Memphis guard Alex Lomax holds his ankle after going down against Boise State during the first half of the Tigers’ 64-53 win Thursday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

3. Nail in the coffin

Boise State’s chances of rallying back from as much as a 19-point deficit got wiped out by Memphis big man Jalen Duren.

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound 2022 NBA Draft prospect swiped a steal under his own basket — after Lomax batted it free from Boise State freshman Tyson Degenhart, who had just grabbed a rebound — and laid it in with 49 seconds remaining for a 60-53 lead after the Broncos had cut the deficit to five.