Three juveniles identified as suspects connected to Mineral Wells High School fire

Three teenagers between the ages of 14 and 15-years-old were identified as suspects in connection to an arson at the old Mineral Wells High School last Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a call that the school, located at 600 W. Hubbard Street, near downtown Mineral Wells, was on fire. The caller told first responders the “fire was evident on the upper floors of the abandoned school building and flames were beginning to show near the roof line of the structure,” according to a press release from the fire department.

Upon arrival, fire personnel said they found “volatile fire conditions” and several surrounding departments came to help put the blaze out.

“The fire attack quickly changed to a defensive operation as flames engulfed the century old structure,” the fire department said. The flames were under control within a few hours, but the building was “deemed a total loss.”

Multiple witnesses told investigators that there was “suspicious activity in and around the structure immediately before the fire was first reported.” Arson investigators confirmed the fire was suspicious.

Through a follow up tip, three juvenile suspects were identified in connection to the fire.

“Investigators are preparing an arson case to be submitted to the Palo Pinto County Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution of the case,” the release said.

No one was injured in the blaze.