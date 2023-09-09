Three jailed after teenager stabbed 30 times in Ilford over ‘minor disagreement’

Abubakar Binabdulaziz (L) and his brother Ashraf Binabdulaziz (via Metropolitan Police)

Two brothers and a teenager have been jailed for committing an “extreme and brutual attack” that killed 18-year-old Kamran Khalid after a “minor disagreement”.

The “ferocious attack” ended with Kamran being stabbed in Ilford, east London, more than 30 times after he had an argument with the trio in October 2021.

Abubakar Binabdulaziz, 20, his brother Ashraf Binabdulaziz, 26, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were sentenced on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, from the Metroplitan Police Specialist Crime Command, said: “This was an extreme and brutal attack over a minor disagreement.

“Abubakar Binabdulaziz and the teenage boy carried out a ferocious attack that ended with Kamran being stabbed more than 30 times.

“It is alarming that a row sparked such extreme violence.”

The brothers, and the teenager who was aged 15 at the time of the attack, were arrested and charged within a week of Kamran’s death.

All three defendants, who were previously found guilty at Basildon Crown Court, appeared at the same court on Friday for a sentencing hearing.

Abubakar Binabdulaziz, of Eton Road, Ilford was sentenced to 21 years’ imprisonment for murder.

His brother Ashraf, who lived at the same address, was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment for manslaughter.

The 17-year-old boy was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment for murder.

Police were called to Harrow Road just before 4am to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Kamran was found suffering from multiple knife wounds. He was treated at the scene but despite the best efforts of the emergency services to save him, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

DCI Yorke added: “This has been a harrowing experience for Kamran’s loved ones. I hope that the sentences handed down are of some comfort, and my thoughts are with them.”