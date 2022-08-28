Three injured by turbulence on airline flight to Utah, officials say. ‘We just dropped’

Sisters Shayla and Savannah Florence say their Delta Air LInes flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City was proceeding normally until the plane hit turbulence.

“We just dropped,” the sisters told KUTV. “It was moving side-to-side. My books started flying and everyone was kind of screaming and yelling and there was a second there that I was really positive that we were going down.”

The flight landed without incident at Salt Lake City International Airport at 4:41 p.m. after the turbulence, which took place over Arkansas, airline officials told KSTU.

Three of the 143 passengers and six crew members were injured, officials told The Salt Lake Tribune. Two were treated at the airport and one was taken to a hospital.

The incident took place after drinks and snacks were served while the seatbelt light was not on, passengers told KUTV.

“I’ve never heard it make a sound like almost you were landing on something and then a big boom like you hit something,” passenger Justin Jacobson told the station.

The flight took off from Orlando at 2:17 p.m., KSTU reported.

No details were released on the injuries to the passengers, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

