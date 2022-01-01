Three injured in separate New Year’s Eve shootings in Durham

Three people were injured in shootings in East Durham on New Year’s Eve, according to Durham police. A woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Durham Police Department tweeted just after midnight on New Year’s Day that they were investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Robinhood Road. Robinhood Road is in East Durham between Cheek Road and North Miami Boulevard.

An adult female was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, DPD said.

Durham Police are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Robinhood Rd. One adult female was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. This is an active investigation and no further details are available at this time. — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) January 1, 2022

Earlier on New Year’s Eve, police were investigating a separate shooting nearby in the 1100 block of Fiske Street that sent two males to the hospital. They arrived at the hospital after being shot — one was seriously injured and the other had a non-life threatening injury, according to DPD. No age information was available.

Fiske Street is in East Durham between North Miami Boulevard and U.S. 70.