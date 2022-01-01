Three injured in separate New Year’s Eve shootings in Durham

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
·1 min read

Three people were injured in shootings in East Durham on New Year’s Eve, according to Durham police. A woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Durham Police Department tweeted just after midnight on New Year’s Day that they were investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Robinhood Road. Robinhood Road is in East Durham between Cheek Road and North Miami Boulevard.

An adult female was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, DPD said.

Earlier on New Year’s Eve, police were investigating a separate shooting nearby in the 1100 block of Fiske Street that sent two males to the hospital. They arrived at the hospital after being shot — one was seriously injured and the other had a non-life threatening injury, according to DPD. No age information was available.

Fiske Street is in East Durham between North Miami Boulevard and U.S. 70.

