Three injured in an Eastside Tacoma car crash that sent a vehicle into a nearby house

Three people have been transported for medical treatment after a Monday afternoon car crash in Eastside Tacoma.

The Tacoma Police Department responded just after 12:30 p.m., according to department spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

In a phone call with the The News Tribune, she said two cars approached the intersection of East J Street and East 35th Street at the same time; a silver car with a male and a female was traveling north, and a black car with one man was traveling east.

Inside the intersection, the black car hit the silver car’s side. The impact forced both vehicles onto a nearby property. The black car came to a rest near the sidewalk, and the silver car smashed through the house’s front gate and into the home’s walls. Haddow said no one inside the house was injured.

All three people involved in the crash were treated for injuries. According to Haddow, the male driving the black car was in critical condition. She said that while the two people in the silver car were also hurt, their injuries were less severe.

The crash site was an uncontrolled intersection with no roundabout, traffic lights, stop signs or yield signs. Within Tacoma, drivers at these types of crossroads are expected to yield to vehicles approaching from the right.

According to Haddow, the silver car approached the intersection to the right side of the black car, implying that the black car was at fault. She said the driver of the black car is being investigated for driving over the speed limit. At this time, the department does not know if anyone involved in the crash was impaired.

Officers and collision investigators continued to work at the incident throughout Monday afternoon. Haddow expected the streets to be cleared around 5 p.m.