Three Idaho residents sentenced in connection with shooting in Caldwell parking lot

Alex Brizee
·5 min read
Scott Rodgerson via Unsplash

The last of three Idahoans convicted of crimes related to an October 2021 shooting in the parking lot of a Caldwell store was sentenced Thursday.

Nampa resident Nicholas Riley, 25, was sentenced for his part in the shooting of a then-23-year-old Caldwell man in the parking lot of the Bi-Mart located at 425 N 10th Avenue, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department. Two other defendants — Blain Imholt, 24, and Jennifer Nickerson, 38 — were sentenced earlier this year.

There was also a second victim in the case who wasn’t mentioned in Friday’s release. At some point during the incident, Imholt pointed his gun at a now 28-year-old man and created “a well-founded fear” that “violence was imminent,” according to multiple court documents reviewed by the Idaho Statesman.

The Statesman previously reported that Imholt and Riley were suspected of “taking part in an aggravated assault that took place nearby on the same day as the shooting.” It’s unclear whether that was the second victim.

“These three individuals caused panic and terror in our city,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. “They showed a blatant disregard to the lives of innocent people, some of which included children, on the day of the shooting. Caldwell Police do not take these cries lightly and will investigate them to the fullest extent.”

The Bi-Mart was locked down with about 40 shoppers inside during the shooting, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

Riley, Imholt and Nickerson were all initially charged with numerous felonies related to the shooting, but the majority of their individual charges were dismissed when they pleaded guilty as part of agreements with the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Riley pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery in July, online court records showed. He was on parole during the 2021 shooting, according to records from the Idaho Department of Correction. He was sentenced to spend at least five years in prison, plus an indeterminate sentence — which means he could spend that time in prison, on parole or both — of 10 years, the Caldwell Police Department said.

Riley is also serving two other prison sentences. He pleaded guilty — and was sentenced to five years — for intimidating a witness in October 2021 and is expected to finish his prior sentence stemming from a 2017 felony aggravated assault charge, according to online court records.

What happened?

At roughly 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2021, Caldwell police responded to a report of shots fired at the grocery store, the news release said. Upon arrival, police found a victim who was shot twice. One bullet hit his left arm and exited his chest, while the other grazed him on the chin, police said. He survived all the injuries.

According to the news release, Imholt used someone else’s Facebook account to message the victim, allowing Imholt and Riley to “lure” the victim to the store’s parking lot to exchange an envelope. The pair told the victim they were in a different vehicle and this caused the victim to circle the parking lot, police said.

Riley then approached the driver’s side door and after “seven seconds there was a physical altercation in which Riley pulled a gun out: and shot at the victim. The victim then stabbed Riley in the chest in self-defense. During all of this, Imholt was shooting the victim from the rear of the vehicle.”

To get away from Imholt and Riley, the victim accelerated his car “and ended up crashing into parked cars in the parking lot,” the release said. Imholt and Riley left the scene and got into a small Nissan truck that Nickerson was waiting in, police said.

Imholt was arrested in Boise roughly a week after the shooting, according to prior Statesman reporting, but Riley and Nickerson weren’t arrested until Oct. 28 in Baker City, Oregon.

Caldwell police were assisted by the Canyon County and Ada County sheriff’s offices, IDOC, Oregon State Police, and the Meridian and Garden City police departments during this investigation, according to the release.

“This was a long, thorough and complicated investigation. I give kudos to our officers and detectives who worked tirelessly on this case to keep the community safe,” Ingram said.

The co-defendants

Imholt was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison but could be out on parole after three, the news release said. He was given credit for 230 days of time served, meaning he could be released as early as November 2024, online prison and jail records showed.

He pleaded guilty to two of the charges against him — aggravated assault and the unlawful discharge of a weapon into a vehicle — through the plea deal in April. The aggravated assault charge stems from Imholt pointing his gun at the second victim.

Nickerson was initially charged with aid and abet, aiding and abetting an aggravated assault and aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle. She pleaded guilty to aid and abet in March 2022, specifically for “providing transportation” to Riley and Imholt, according to court records.

Nickerson was sentenced to up to five years in prison with the possibility of parole after two, according to the Caldwell Police Department news release. She could be out on parole by November 2023 after being given credit for 119 days of time served, according to online court and prison records.

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.