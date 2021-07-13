At least one dead after construction crane collapses in Kelowna, B.C.

KELOWNA, B.C. — The RCMP say at least one person is dead and others are injured after a crane collapsed at a construction site in downtown Kelowna, B.C.

The Mounties say they responded to the collapse, which knocked out power for most of the city's downtown core and forced an evacuation of the surrounding area on Monday.

Insp. Adam MacIntosh says in a statement there is at least one death, but police were not yet prepared to confirm the number of deceased or injured people.

An email from the Kelowna RCMP says police "are now stating there are multiple casualties. We are not currently confirming how many, or any further details."

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it took three patients to hospital, one in critical condition, another seriously hurt and the third with minor injuries.

Kellie Orsted and her boss, lawyer Chris Fraser, were working in the building next to the construction site when the crane smashed into their ground-floor offices.

"It was like an explosion," said Orsted. The outside wall behind her desk caved in, pushing her office chair across part of the room, she said.

Orsted said she ran into Fraser's office and could only see rubble.

Squinting through the heavy dust, Orsted said she saw her boss with his head down and thought he might be dead.

"Then he moved. I helped pull the rubble off him and we got out of there as quick as we could," she said.

Fraser said when he heard a loud crash, he immediately dove under his desk for protection.

The wall and part of the roof above him caved in, he said.

"It was hard to see, there was so much dust," he said.

The crane was being used to build a 25-storey residential tower and was taller than the building it was used to help construct. The upper portion of the crane toppled, leaving most of the crane's support tower standing.

The tower is the first of three slated for the site. The project is being built by Mission Group Development.

Story continues

Ryan Panton, a spokesman with the BC Coroners Service, said the service has been notified of a death at the site and will conduct its own investigation.

The RCMP said WorkSafeBC has also been notified of the incident.

The City of Kelowna declared a local state of emergency on Monday and a news release from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says the construction site and the surrounding area remain unstable and unsafe.

— With files from Alistair Waters in Kelowna, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press