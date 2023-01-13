'Three hours' by bus to Orillia, Rawson looks to improve weakest links

For such a smooth ride, some Penetanguishene residents are finding trips on the county public transit systems to be a little bumpy.

At the recent committee of the whole meeting, Mayor Doug Rawson added an item to the transportation section regarding regional connectivity.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people in the community about how difficult the transit system is from an accessibility standpoint, specifically with connections with the county’s LINX service,” introduced Rawson.

“I’ve been told in order to take the county’s LINX service to Orillia, it takes an hour to get on our transit to connect two times before you get on the county’s LINX bus to get to Orillia. It’s almost a three-hour trip.”

The Simcoe County LINX service is an inter-county public transit system launched in 2017, with the final phase connecting Orillia to Midland and many stops in-between completed in 2021.

For $6 in ideal conditions, a Penetanguishene LINX user wishing to travel the approximate 50 kilometres to Orillia would need to board from either the Foodland stop on Poyntz St. or from the Penetanguishene Memorial Community Centre on Maria St.

From there, a LINX Route 1 transit would depart for 10 minutes to the Huronia Mall on CR-93 in Midland for an in-town transfer of roughly 30 minutes to the LINX Route 6 stop at Georgian College on Prospect Blvd; only then would the LINX travel for 60 minutes along Route 6 to Orillia.

Rawson considered it to be “an easy solve,” adding: “this is something that’s really important for people in education, work and health.”

His solution was to have council support public works director Bryan Murray in working with the county to foster a solution.

Said Murray, “I know that this is an item that has been brought up in the past and I have corresponded with my counterparts at the county regarding this very issue. They do have a transportation master plan update that they’re going through and it’s ongoing right now.

“I can definitely inquire with my counterpart at the county and in Midland, but I don’t want to circumvent the process that they already have ongoing,” Murray stated.

Rawson quickly added that he had no intention to circumvent the process, but wanted to support staff and the residents through council’s advocacy.

The committee of the whole agreed to add the item onto the transportation referral list for staff to investigate further.

Meetings of Penetanguishene council are held on the second Wednesday of each month, and can be watched live on Rogers TV cable 53, or on the Rogers TV website.

Archives of council meetings are located on the Town of Penetanguishene YouTube channel.

Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca