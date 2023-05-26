Three hotels in California rank among the nation’s best. Here’s why people love them

Travelers making summer plans in California are in luck because Tripadvisor just released the best hotels in the U.S., and three places in the state made the list.

Hotels in Laguna Beach, Sausalito and Santa Monica were recognized as three of the travel agency’s top 25 hotels in the country, according to a May 23 news release.

The Montage Laguna Beach, a hotel that rests on coastal bluffs in Laguna Beach, ranked No. 7. The hotel resort sits on 30 acres with 260 guest rooms.

Tripadvisor reviewers raved about the dining options, which include: the Studio, The Loft, the Mosaic Bar & Grille and the Lobby Lounge for “light bites.”

“I have been going to (The Loft) for many years now. The food is amazing and the view is top notch,” one reviewer said.

Another place with water views also made Tripadvisor’s top hotels list. At. No. 8, visitors can stay at The Inn Above Tide in Sausalito in rooms with views of the San Francisco skyline. The hotel offers complimentary wine and cheese.

“Memories for a lifetime, especially the sight of the San Francisco skyline at night and a multitude of birds, including pelicans, flying and catching fish right before our eyes one morning,” another reviewer said.

The Shore Hotel in downtown Santa Monica ranked No. 19. This hotel overlooks the beach and the popular Santa Monica Pier.

One reviewer raved about the complimentary bikes and the nearby bike paths along the ocean.

To find the 25 best hotels in the country, Tripadvisor ranked hotels “based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor” between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, and “additional editorial process.”

Tripadvisor’s top 10 hotels in the U.S. are:

