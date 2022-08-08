Three hospitalised after house collapses in Thornton Heath - UkNewsinPictures /UkNewsinPictures

Three people have been hospitalised after a house collapsed amid a fire and explosion in Croydon, according to reports.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath shortly after 7am on Monday.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the cause of the fire and explosion is not known.

Three people were stretchered away from the scene, according to a reporter from the Thornton Heath Chronicle, while another person was treated for burns.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were sent to the scene where a terraced house has collapsed.

LFB said it had taken 13 calls to the incident since 7.08am.

Fire crews from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers are at the scene.

A statement on Twitter said: "Officers are at the scene in Galpin's Road as part of the emergency services response to this incident. Please follow @LondonFire for updates."

London Ambulance Service said it is also responding to the incident.