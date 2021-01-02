Three new high-minded guides to happiness

Epicurus, Benjamin Ferencz, Ollivier Pourriol (Allen Lane / Sphere / Profile)

Every year, publishers dream up novel ways of peddling more books about happiness, repackaging the same old principles in entertainingly different ways.

Do you remember the ‘hygge’ trend from Scandinavia? For a couple of years you could hardly move for guides on the joys of baking cinnamon buns, lounging on sheepskins and lighting candles.

Then came the tribe of mindful monks, exhorting us to sit still and breathe more slowly, which was quickly followed by the benefits of forest-bathing, Japanese style.

Now the philosophers are piling in…

The Fourfold Remedy: Epicurus and the Art of Happiness by John Sellars (Allen Lane, £9.99)

Who: John Sellars is an academic and author of several books, from Meditations and Marcus Aurelius to Stoicism. A founder member of Modern Stoicism, since 2012 he has helped organise Stoic Week, an annual global event inviting members of the public to ‘live like a Stoic for a week’.

What: What do we need to live a happy life? Pleasure was the Greek philosopher Epicurus’s answer. Most people today regard ‘Epicurean’ as meaning indulging in good food and wine, but, as Sellars sets out, the original Epicurean blueprint was ataraxia, meaning untroubledness, or tranquillity.

The Rules: In an age of anxiety, find peace of mind. In a culture of excessive consumption, rethink what you need to live well. In an era of increased social isolation, remember the value of friendship. In a climate of misinformation and fake news, insist on the unvarnished truth.

In a Nutshell: Aim for a simple life and peace of mind.

Happy factor: A handy little primer on the life and thoughts of Epicurus maybe, but I’m not sure whether it’s going to make me happier.

Parting Words: 9 Lessons for a Remarkable Life by Benjamin Ferencz (Sphere, £9.99)

Who: Ferencz is a Romanian-born Jew, now a hale and hearty 100 years old, whose parents emigrated to New York when he was a baby. He grew up in poverty in Hell’s Kitchen, won a graduate scholarship to Harvard Law School, and aged 27, most remarkably, lead the Einsatzgruppen trial in Nuremberg in 1946 against 22 Nazi officers charged with war crimes. Not strictly speaking a philosopher, but it’s pretty philosophical stuff.

What: A road map for living well mixed with memoir. Ferencz’s life experiences, from being a poor Jewish immigrant who couldn’t speak English until he was eight, to being bullied at school - he is unusually short, to standing face to face with some of history’s worst war criminals, as well as being happily married to the same woman for 74 years combine to give him a singular perspective on the strengths and weaknesses of humanity.

The Rules: Finding a little bit of joy in every day will sustain you. Happiness doesn’t always derive from the material. You don’t need to accept something is a truth just because a person in authority tells you it’s so. The biggest impediment to fulfilment is comparison. All young lovers, even in this modern age, should write letters, cards or notes to each other. How do you mend a broken heart? Slowly.

In a Nutshell: The best qualities in a person are integrity, affection and tolerance. Never do anything you’re ashamed of.

Happy Factor: The most convincing - and humbling - of the three. There’s something quite profound about Ferencz’s rules and frankly, if he can be happy, anyone can. And what a story!

The French Art of Not Trying Too Hard by Ollivier Pourriol translated by Helen Stevenson (Profile, £12.99)

Who: Ollivier Pourriol is a late 40-something, cinema-loving, Paris-based philosopher who has written several screenplays for video games as well as prize-winning novels, and says this book came about while enjoying dinner with a friend, and deciding it would be easier to leave their children to exhaust themselves to sleep than cajole them into bed. Laissez faire!

What: Distilling the collected bon mots of his ‘wisdom’ heroes - from Descartes and Montaigne to aerial tightrope walker Philippe Petit and Gérard Depardieu (they’re all French, bien sûr), - his serving suggestions to max out on joie de vivre are not as simple as they sound, and require a degree of hard graft.

The Rules: You’ll get more out of life if you focus energy in the right ways. Genius is a concept invented by the lazy; it takes work to be really good at anything. Don’t slog away uselessly. Take a break when concentration lags. Learn the art of good rest. Don’t hesitate. If the thought isn’t fully formed, start speaking anyway; it’ll form as you speak. Don’t let your thoughts hold you up. Divide problems into soluble components.

In a Nutshell: When you finish the book, get up and take a step. Without thinking. Now!

Happy Factor: Typically gallic purple prose and he must be heartbroken that the days of existential banter about Sartre while chain-smoking Gitanes in a café are over. But the core message is sound.

